Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €550.00

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

SDMHF stock opened at $493.24 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $349.70 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.41 and its 200-day moving average is $545.34.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

