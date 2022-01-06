Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €550.00

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

SDMHF stock opened at $493.24 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $349.70 and a twelve month high of $653.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.41 and its 200-day moving average is $545.34.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

