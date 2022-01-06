AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BOS. CIBC lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.20.
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.94 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
