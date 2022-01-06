Raymond James Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$698.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

