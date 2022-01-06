Teradyne’s (TER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Teradyne (TSE:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.25 target price on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
About Teradyne
