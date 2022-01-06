Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Sell

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

