Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

