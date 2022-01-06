Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.