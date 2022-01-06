Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

