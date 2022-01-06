Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 39202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.69.

Specifically, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,610.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$544.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

