Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.28, but opened at $178.31. Wayfair shares last traded at $177.10, with a volume of 20,768 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

