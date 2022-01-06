Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

