Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.