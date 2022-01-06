OLO (NYSE:OLO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

OLO stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,579 shares of company stock worth $20,392,433 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

