Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 457,367 shares of company stock valued at $481,121 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

