Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.19. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

