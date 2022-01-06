Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVD. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVD opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.