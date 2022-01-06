Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,118 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.