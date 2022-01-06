Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,118 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CGC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
