Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

