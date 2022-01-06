Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after acquiring an additional 207,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

