LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 305 ($4.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

LMP opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.76) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.65), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,460,719.58).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

