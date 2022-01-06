Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of ANF opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

