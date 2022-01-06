Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sapiens International stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

