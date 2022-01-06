Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
DNPLY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.59.
About Dai Nippon Printing
