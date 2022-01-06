Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DNPLY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.