PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.18 and its 200 day moving average is $176.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

