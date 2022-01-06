PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,586 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.