PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $953,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

