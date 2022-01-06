Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 18,646 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

