Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,259,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 262,939 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $948,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

