Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.67 ($75.76).

STM opened at €65.05 ($73.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.97.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

