Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.67 ($75.76).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM opened at €65.05 ($73.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.