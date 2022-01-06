Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €96.24 ($109.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.