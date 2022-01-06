Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €152.90 ($173.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.90. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

