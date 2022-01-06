Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($150.31).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €120.40 ($136.82) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a one year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.90.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.