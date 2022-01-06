Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

JAMF stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

