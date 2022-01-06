TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.52

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.52 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 251.80 ($3.39). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 37,251 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.99).

The firm has a market cap of £451.30 million and a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.52.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

