Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $791.61

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.61 ($10.67) and traded as low as GBX 773 ($10.42). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 773 ($10.42), with a volume of 93,685 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.05) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 782.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.61.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

