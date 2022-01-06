Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

