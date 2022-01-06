Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $254.40 and last traded at $254.31, with a volume of 1008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,860,000 after purchasing an additional 146,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

