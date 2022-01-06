Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $323,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

