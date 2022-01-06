Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.