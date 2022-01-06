Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

