Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce sales of $5.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

GTHX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 857,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $425.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

