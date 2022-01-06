Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

