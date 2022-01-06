Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

