FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.37. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

