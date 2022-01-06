Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

