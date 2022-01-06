Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.25 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.