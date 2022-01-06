First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

