Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $692.91. 12,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $659.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

