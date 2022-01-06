Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $206.27

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. 32,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.