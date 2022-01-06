Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Redwood Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.67.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.