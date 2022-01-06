Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Redwood Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

