Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CLOV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

